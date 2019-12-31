NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Goodwill Industries always sees a spike in donations in December, as people try to make donations for tax purposes before the end of the year.

Last year Goodwill donation centers around Middle Tennessee saw an increase of 46 percent on New Year’s Eve day, compared to their average donation volumes.

Due to a change in tax laws, donations will help some, but not everyone. The standard deduction has nearly doubled, setting the bar is set much higher to qualify for the tax benefit of charitable donations.

Despite that change, one Goodwill donation center News4 visited still had a line of cars ready to drop off their donations.

One driver told us “I just want to pass it on to somebody else, to pay it forward.”

Since the tax deduction benefit isn’t what it once was, now the primary benefit for most donors is that it’s still a good day to give back to others.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Lindsay Bramson joined News4 in June 2016 as an investigative reporter. She currently specializes in consumer issues.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.