NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Goodwill Industries always sees a spike in donations in December, as people try to make donations for tax purposes before the end of the year.
Last year Goodwill donation centers around Middle Tennessee saw an increase of 46 percent on New Year’s Eve day, compared to their average donation volumes.
Due to a change in tax laws, donations will help some, but not everyone. The standard deduction has nearly doubled, setting the bar is set much higher to qualify for the tax benefit of charitable donations.
Despite that change, one Goodwill donation center News4 visited still had a line of cars ready to drop off their donations.
One driver told us “I just want to pass it on to somebody else, to pay it forward.”
Since the tax deduction benefit isn’t what it once was, now the primary benefit for most donors is that it’s still a good day to give back to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.