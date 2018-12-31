NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Today is New Year's Eve and Nashville is celebrating with Music City Midnight.
Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville is a multi-genre concert event taking place in Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park.
Keith Urban will headline the concert this year, and the Music City Note will drop at the stroke of Midnight.
The 10th annual Music City Midnight will begin at 5:30p.m.
This is a rain or shine event, but if you're unable to see the Music City Note drop live, you can stream it here: visitmusiccity.com/newyearseve.com
