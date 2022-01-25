NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – This month, News4 investigated career opportunities that people of all walks of life can take on without a 4-year-degree.

The world of interior design can be as easy as adding simple things like a pillow, blanket, or rug. Dana Paige of Elite Interior Design Solutions proved it’s possible to become an interior designer at any stage in life.

Paige originally started out in the world of cosmetology, working as a beauty school instructor.

“When I did that it sparked an artistic spark for me and I was able to realize that putting things together, color, putting textures together was something I was passionate about,” Paige told News4,

Paige went on to say her old boss noticed her passion and later allowed her to use her spark for interior design projects in his home.

“He referred me to some of his friends and before I actually left Salt Lake City Utah, I was able to build a small company for myself that I was able to bring it to Tennessee.”

Paige said she was able to bring her company to Tennessee which ultimately led her to design salons rather than work in them.

Pictures of cozy nooks, serene bedrooms, and immaculate kitchens. It doesn’t take much to have you dreaming about the world of interior design. Interior designers need at least an associate degree to become registered.

News4 found that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. median pay is $56,000 per year.