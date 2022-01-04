NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic has kept healthcare workers on their toes. But one job in particular – respiratory therapist – has kept both lungs and hearts going.
“Breathing is completely done by us,” Chris Malone said.
Malone is currently studying at Volunteer State Community College to be a respiratory therapist. He said he chose this path after seeing the difference they made in his father’s life before he passed away from lung cancer.
“They were really helpful. They bought a smile to his face. They did everything they could,” Malone said.
From understanding breathing treatments to working on machines, the training will prepare him to offer potentially lifesaving care.
“You are aiding and helping them recover, get better. You are there to encourage them,” Mallory Higginbotham. Respiratory Care Program Director at Vol State, said.
As program director, Higginbotham works firsthand with students and in the field. Seeing such a demand, she doesn’t believe her students will have trouble landing a job.
“We go to about 16, 17 different schools for clinicals,” student Karenna Maxwell said. “Everywhere I have gone they say come work here as soon as your graduate. It’s nice to know I have a lot of options.”
According to the American Association for Respiratory Care, the average U.S. salary for the occupation is more than $62,200 per year and many programs are only two years.
In addition to Volunteer State Community College, programs are also offered at these locations:
- East Tennessee State University, Johnson City
- Tennessee State University, Nashville
- Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, Memphis
- Concorde Career College, Memphis
- Roane State Community College, Harriman
- Walters State Community College, Morristown
- Columbia State Community College, Columbia
- Chattanooga State Community College, Chattanooga
