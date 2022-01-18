NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – During the pandemic, jobs have become hard to come by. News4 reporters investigated Tuesday opportunities for community members to get a new potential job.
New year, new job! This month News4 is exploring career opportunities that people from all walks of life can take on without a 4-year-degree.
This week’s career impacts the mind, body, and soles!
Reflexology is a practice that dates back to Egyptian times, but the pressure is still hitting heels today.
“I’ve had problems getting people out of the chair because they fall asleep,” said Reflexologist, Debra Martin RCR.
It's a soothing skill Debra Martin learned at the Nashville Academy of Reflexology.
“The goal of reflexology is to bring the body into homeostasis,” Martin explained.
But it’s also known as a therapeutic technique that focuses on healing the body by activating different reflex points.
Instructors say it’s a job that provides flexibility, while also helping others.
“I think reflexology is unique in that it is an alternate health care system. It is designed to help stimulate the body to heal itself,” said Carol Ann Baily, Ed. D. from Nashville Academy of Reflexology.
The Nashville Academy of Reflexology currently has two open houses in January for students interested in their certification program.
Dates include January 24th, 5 pm - 6 pm and January 29th, 11 am - 12 pm.
For more information call 615-934-1034 or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.