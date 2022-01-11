NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Years ago, sitting behind a desk in an office was pretty common but now your career can take off from anywhere, even the comfort of your home.
“Somebody got locked out from one of our managed sites. Somebody is trying to hack it from London right now,” said Brandon Howard, Owner of All My Web Needs.
Blocking hack attacks is just one of many skills Howard has developed behind the keyboard.
“I was kind of a nerd. A little bit of a computer geek and I have always been able to figure stuff out on computers,” he explained.
At a young age, technology was his best friend. As it evolved over the years so did his skills, and with no formal education, he built his first website for a company at the age of 19.
“I realized I was onto something. People were always coming to me asking for all these things. So, I started AllMyWebNeeds.com'' Howard said.
From website design, hosting, support, and more, his business has taken off over the years. His employees even work from anywhere.
“Programmers will send me pictures from the beach while they are working. Just sitting there with their laptop and their feet out and the ocean off in the background,” stated Howard.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, online jobs like Web Developers have a median salary of $77,000 per year. Howard says it's a great field if you have a passion for it.
“Honestly, the best way to do it is to take online courses and learn what’s happening right now,” explained Howard.
