FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A new man is about take charge of Williamson County Schools.
Jason Golden held a meet and greet with the community on Thursday night.
Golden is taking over for Dr. Mike Looney, who spent the last 10 years as Director of Schools before taking a job in Fulton County, GA.
“I’m not going to create radical change,” said Golden, who was appointed interim director when Looney left. “When you’re going down the interstate, radical change can flip the vehicle, so we’re going to listen to our stakeholders and find ways to step up a little bit extra.”
Williamson County has been watching Nashville closely. They have proposed a budget with $6 million on top of its normal raise request for teachers.
