New website helps find substitute teachers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state is making it easier for you to find and apply to be a substitute teacher.
They launched a new website called the Substitute Teacher Jobs Connection.
Mike Garren, Director of Loudon County Schools said the website is helping "districts in recruiting high-quality educators as we prepare for the upcoming school year."
“I appreciate the thought partnership and collaboration of the department to support districts as we make local decisions to keep our students safe and ensure they continue learning," Garren said in a statement on Friday.
The state is looking for part-time and full-time positions.
Since the launch of the site, more than 900 candidates have submitted their information in hopes of getting a substitute teacher position.
"Through each of these initiatives, the department has responded to hiring needs across the state by connecting job-seeking educators directly to districts,” Corby King, Director of Putnam County Schools said in a statement on Friday. “In Putnam County, we are grateful to have access to these resources to increase the applicant pool of high-quality educators and substitute teachers as the upcoming school year approaches.”
