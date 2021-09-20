NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New videos, obtained by News4 Investigates, released by the federal government shows how Tennessee man taunted officers and tried to force his way through a barricade during the January 6th riot at the US Capitol.

Jose Padilla, who is from Cleveland, Tennessee, is alleged to have “committed three separate assaults on law enforcement officers.”

The new videos show him telling officers that they better let him through, and then attempts to break through the barricade. He is seen using a metal Trump sign “as a battering ram against the capitol police officers.”

New video released from January 6th riot at the US Capitol

