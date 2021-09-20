You are the owner of this article.
New videos show TN man taunting officers, breaking barricade during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New videos, obtained by News4 Investigates, released by the federal government shows how Tennessee man taunted officers and tried to force his way through a barricade during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph "Jose" Padilla, who is from Cleveland, TN, is alleged to have “committed three separate assaults on law enforcement officers.”

The Tennessee Army National Guard confirmed Padilla was a former member. He reached the rank of sergeant before his discharge in 2012.

The new videos show him telling officers that they better let him through, and then attempts to break through the barricade. He is seen using a metal Trump sign “as a battering ram against the Capitol Police officers.”

In the first body camera footage, Padilla approaches the police barricade and is struck by a baton.

Seconds later, he begins to taunt the officers.

“Did you captain have to run off and call you to help him? Because he's afraid of me? For talking to him? And for not backing down to you guys?” Padilla can be heard saying in the video.

The father of three then makes it clear: the crowd wants in the Capitol.

“(The officers are) f****** defending the machine that doesn't even care about you. If you let us in there, that machine will be gone,” Padilla said.

The video then shows he puts his hands on the barricade, claiming he’d been attacked.

“You all beat me, you all tazed me, (undistinguishable) stop it,” he said.

Moments later, he begins to push, encouraging the crowd to help him.

The video shows Padilla is repeatedly struck by police and is unable to get through.

Both by the body camera, and in frames of video shown in the criminal complaint, Padilla can be seen joining others in using a metal Trump sign to break the barricade.

Download PDF Criminal complaint filed against Padilla

Once past the barricade, the criminal complaint accused Padilla of then throwing a flagpole at the officers.

Padilla’s defense attorney wrote in a filing requesting that his client be released, citing that he did not bring a weapon and did not enter the Capitol.

A judge disagreed, and Padilla remains in federal custody.

New video released from January 6th riot at the US Capitol

