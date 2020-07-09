LOUISVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - New video is showing what happened moments after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Police officers back in March.
In the video Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker can be heard pleading with officers as he is taken into police custody.
“We were just in the bed, we were scared. We didn’t know who it was,” Walker said.
Walker was taken into custody after shooting at Louisville Police officers who were executing a no-knock search warrant. Police say Walker shot an officer in the leg.
Officers fired back, shooting Taylor eight times and killing her.
So far one officer involved in the shooting has been fired and two others placed on administrative leave.
Taylor has come to the forefront of conversation surrounding police brutality and use of force, as protesters have called for the officers involved in her death to be formally charged.
In June Louisville councilmembers banned no-knock warrant searches in what is now being called “Breonna’s Law.”
