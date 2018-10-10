MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two dangerous inmates are in custody after authorities say they attacked a guard and escaped from jail earlier this week.

Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, made their escape around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. They were arrested near the overhead bridge at U.S. Highway 41/70 South near Smyrna around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

News4 spoke to two neighbors who said the men broke into their home. They were at work when they got alerts on their phone and immediately called police.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the Murfreesboro Police Department, the Smyrna Police Department, the La Vergne Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, the ATF, Rutherford County EMS, the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District, the Fusion Center and the FBI all worked on the case.

"We are grateful for the law enforcement partners who joined us in searching tirelessly for the fugitives," said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. "We sincerely thank our citizens who called with information. Our citizens and their tips made our job easier."

BREAKING: Escaped inmates Dewayne Halfacre and Jonathan Baxter CAUGHT in Smyrna. I spoke to the women about how they found the guys in their house...hear their story on @WSMV tonight. pic.twitter.com/CWXmwKLBfn — Lindsey Nance (@Linds_NanceWSMV) October 11, 2018

Fitzhugh said the two men assaulted a female detention officer and escaped through a door at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Fitzhugh said previously that the inmates had a "handmade weapon" with them. Details about the weapon have not been released.

The detention officer was treated for minor injuries at St. Thomas Rutherford. She has since been released. The sheriff's office said the deputy did not have keys or a Taser with her at the time of the attack.

"The investigation reveals another detention officer failed to follow proper procedures after the deputy was assaulted, resulting in the inmates escaping through an outside door," said Fitzhugh in a news release. "The investigation on the improper procedure is ongoing."

The sheriff's office said this is the first escape that has happened since 1996. The fugitives in that case were captured within a few days.

Police said a Honda Civic was stolen from a nearby car dealer on Wednesday, but it was later recovered. It's not clear if the inmates were involved in the vehicle theft.

The TBI said Friday that 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre had been taken into custody without incident. Halfacre was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list prior to his capture.

Halfacre was on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list last January and led police on a days-long manhunt near Chattanooga after allegedly robbing the Almaville Market. He was being held at the jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon in a commission of a felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and vandalism.

Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on felony burglary and theft charges.

Halfacre and Baxter will face additional charges, including aggravated assault of a first responder and felony escape. Fitzhugh said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The TBI was offering a reward of up to $2,500, the U.S. Marshals Office was offering a $2,500 reward and Rutherford County Crime Stoppers was offering $1,000, bringing the total to $6,000.

Rutherford County Schools underwent "code yellow" precautionary procedures on Wednesday and Thursday as the search continued. Schools will now be returning to normal operations.

"MANY, MANY THANKS to the sheriff’s office and other police for their commitment to keeping our students and schools safe," said the school district in a tweet.