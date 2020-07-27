NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A new survey out of Vanderbilt University is showing the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on our mental well-being.
Researchers polled parents with children under the age of 18 at the beginning of June.
They found that 27 percent of parents felt like their own mental health had worsened. 14 percent of those parents saw negative changes in their kids.
Researchers also found that families with young children were more likely to report mental health issues than those with older kids.
