With the beautiful weather this week many of you are running and exercising outside. One of the most common injuries from exercise is a stress fracture. Vanderbilt university revealed a new study saying some products that claim to reduce injuries don't.
Some wearables claim to measure how hard your foot is hitting the ground to prevent injury. The new study found that that’s not even what causes the stress fracture.
According to Vanderbilt's recent study, around 40 million people go on a run every day.
“Unfortunately about half of them get injured each year and one of the most common injuries is a stress fracture," Professor Karl Zelik tells me.
Vanderbilt is working to cut down on running injuries
According to Zelik, companies with products that claim to track injuries are measuring the wrong thing. He and his team have found the real reason stress fractures happen.
"By combining the motion data, the force data, and human anatomy we can estimate how much force is on your bone.," Zelik tells me.
Now, they're working on a solution with their new technology
"Informing runners when to take rest days or which running techniques are causing the most damage to their bones.," Vanderbilt PhD student Emily Matijevich says.
Nothing is out on the market yet, but they say it's coming soon.
"The solutions we get to explore are things that could really impact people's every day lives which is a really exciting field to be in," Matijevich says.
