NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University unveiled a new initiative focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S..
The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy will get help in achieving its goal from some big names.
Former Vice President Al Gore will speak during the first of the virtual conversation series starting Thursday.
Gore will speak about the importance of reason and evidence in political discourse. He'll be followed by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who will speak on her experience in getting bipartisan support for AIDS relief.
Former Governor of Tennessee Bill Haslam will co-chair the project with Vanderbilt Professors Samar Ali — a leading voice on civil rights, national security and economic development — and Jon Meacham, an acclaimed historical writer.
The virtual speaker series will be open to the public.
Find out more about how you can attend online by clicking here.
