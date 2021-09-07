NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Health released new COVID-19 data Tuesday illustrating the stark contrast in hospitalizations between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The report says as of Saturday, 218 people have been hospitalized at Vanderbilt, with 190 of those reportedly unvaccinated.

The report adds that of the 53 people in the ICU, 49 were unvaccinated. All 17 of the people listed on ventilators were also unvaccinated. The majority of vaccinated individuals hospitalized at Vanderbilt reportedly had underlying immune system compromises.

Our weekly summary of hospitalizations for #COVID19 shows increasing total hospitalizations and a striking difference between those who have been fully vaccinated and those who are not.Find a vaccine site close to you: https://t.co/k7DnGjVHLT pic.twitter.com/9asTsi1R4d — Vanderbilt Health (@VUMChealth) September 6, 2021

The data follows another record day of hospitalizations in Tennessee, with the state health department reporting another 3,693 on Tuesday.

As of Friday, there are 5,607 active cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, with 475 of those hospitalized.

The Metro Health Department opened an additional testing and vaccination site at 350 28th Avenue North on Tuesday. That location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m..

