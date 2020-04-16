Cameron Taylor tells us about a Vanderbilt model showing social distancing helps prevent COVID-19 from spreading, but we are not out of the woods just yet.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New numbers from Vanderbilt are giving some encouraging news about Tennessee's battle with the coronavirus. 
 
In a report (let's hyperlink the report here referenced in previous email) given to News4, data shows the state's transmission rate going down because of social distancing, but it's still a delicate situation.
Download PDF Vanderbilt COVID-19 Model
Vanderbilt's latest COVID-19 model said the spread of the coronavirus could be slowing down in Tennessee. The transmission rate across the state has declined to around 1.0 from 1.4.
 
"That's really important because in order to slow down an epidemic, you need to keep that transmission number below one for a sustained period of time," Dr. Melissa McPheeters, a research professor of health policy said.
 
Dr. McPheeters is one of the authors of the report. She said progress isn't the same everywhere.
 
For example, the report shows Nashville and some cities around it seem to have a better handle of the virus while other parts of the state could see cases continue to climb.
 
"We see some areas where we're still staying above one and we really want to keep an eye on that," Dr. McPheeters said.
 
The new info says Tennessee is making some real progress, but the biggest takeaway is that it's also fragile.
 
"We want to keep doing what we're doing even as we think about next steps that we can take to very carefully and considerately start to think about opening up the economy," Dr. McPheeters said.
 
Researchers said the state could be settling into a simmer, but they stress the situation is still delicate and uncertain.
 

