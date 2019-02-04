East Nashvillians have the option of a new urgent care, opening its doors tomorrow.
TriStar Health will open its 14th CareNow® urgent care location on Tuesday.
The new 4,000 square foot clinic will feature nine exam rooms, and provide a wide range of medical services -- including quick care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. These include sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms. The clinic has x-ray and lab services onsite.
The facility also offers physicals, vaccinations, and general diagnostics and check-ups.
Dr. Robert Cranfield with CareNow® urgent care said, “When they have those minor illnesses and injuries that they typically think about going to the emergency room, or if they can't get in to their primary care doctor, then they can come and see us."
The new CareNow® urgent care is located at 1214 Gallatin Avenue.
The facility offers extended hours, walk-in visits and Web Check-In® to reduce wait times.
Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.