New unemployment numbers
Courtesy TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 581,405 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

The state reports that 314, 135 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $285,711,045. Here's how it is broken down:

Total Claims Paid:         314, 135

Total Payments:            $285,711,045

TN Payments:                $0*

Federal Payments:        $285,711,045

*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding

The most recent data entered from the week of May 30th - totaling to 22,784 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. This is the ninth week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.

 
WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314.487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
21May 30, 202022,784302,260

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 30th: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis5,676
Northwest Tennessee499
Southwest Tennessee689
Northern Middle Tennessee5,754
Southern Middle Tennessee1,010
Upper Cumberland562
Southeast Tennessee1,798
East Tennessee2,430
Northeast Tennessee694
West TN Mobile American Job Center10
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center56
East TN Mobile American Job Center5

