(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 558,621 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

The state reports that 333,063 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $375,071,952. Here's how it is broken down:

Total Claims Paid:         333,063

Total Payments:            $375,071,952

TN Payments:                $0

Federal Payments:        $375,071,952

The most recent data entered from the week of May 23rd - totaling to 26,041 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. This is the eighth week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.

 
WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314.487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 23rd: 

Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis5,940
Northwest Tennessee582
Southwest Tennessee795
Northern Middle Tennessee7,324
Southern Middle Tennessee1,267
Upper Cumberland649
Southeast Tennessee2,494
East Tennessee2,726
Northeast Tennessee902
West TN Mobile American Job Center12
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center57
East TN Mobile American Job Center3

