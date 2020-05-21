(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 532,580 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 319,574 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $358,992,180. Here's how it is broken down:
Total Claims Paid: 319,574
Total Payments: $358,992,180
TN Payments: $63,875,235
Federal Payments: $295,116,945
The most recent data entered from the week of May 16th - totaling to 28,692 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. This is the seventh week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.
|
|Week
|Week Ending Date
|New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25, 2020
|43, 792
|324,543
|17
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314.487
|New Claims Since March 15
|532,580
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 16th:
|Local Workforce Development Area
|New Claims Filed
|Greater Memphis
|6,081
|Northwest Tennessee
|608
|Southwest Tennessee
|875
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|7,768
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,385
|Upper Cumberland
|673
|Southeast Tennessee
|2,469
|East Tennessee
|3,183
|Northeast Tennessee
|872
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|15
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|92
|East TN Mobile American Job Center
|5
