 Courtesy TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 532,580 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

The state reports that 319,574 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $358,992,180. Here's how it is broken down: 

Total Claims Paid:         319,574

Total Payments:            $358,992,180

TN Payments:                $63,875,235

Federal Payments:        $295,116,945

The most recent data entered from the week of May 16th - totaling to 28,692 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21st. This is the seventh week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.

 
WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314.487
New Claims Since March 15532,580

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 16th: 


Local Workforce Development AreaNew Claims Filed
Greater Memphis6,081
Northwest Tennessee608
Southwest Tennessee875
Northern Middle Tennessee7,768
Southern Middle Tennessee1,385
Upper Cumberland673
Southeast Tennessee2,469
East Tennessee3,183
Northeast Tennessee872
West TN Mobile American Job Center15
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center92
East TN Mobile American Job Center5

