A new ultrasound donated to the Nashville Zoo will help officials diagnose more animals.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new ultrasound was donated by Tenvision in Gallatin to the Nashville Zoo on Wednesday.

The new General Electric ultrasound will replace the 12-year old mode in use by zoo officials. The device will help officials diagnose more animals.

"They can see so much actually organs like the liver or heart, and what's really great they can immediately tell if the animal is pregnant," Dr. Heather Schwartz said.

New tech donated to Nasville Zoo

A new ultrasound was donated by Tenvision in Gallatin to the Nashville Zoo on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a porcupine was standing on the vet's table and was waiting to get x-rays. The new ultrasound could be a lifesaver and help diagnose more health issues with the animals involving internal organs and other soft tissue.

"I think so. I really do. There are so many times. It's just going to help them out," Schwartz said.

President of Tenvision Ultrasound Kevin Gregory said he challenges his staff to find ways to help their communities.

"When we heard about the Zoo's need, we immediately knew that this was a perfect fit. The Zoo is an essential part of life in Nashville, and we are so happy to contribute to their success," Gregory said in a statement on Wednesday.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.