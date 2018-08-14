New U.S. Post Office service alerts you about missing mail

Dozens of homeowners in west Nashville had their mail stolen last week.
Your mail contains very personal information and is one of the easiest ways for criminals to steal your identity.
The difficult part about mail theft is, typically, you don't know what mail you're even expecting so you aren't sure if it was stolen.
"I have things like bank statements and credit card bills come to me electronically, but occasionally, there are things, something as simple [as] the water bill, come to the mailbox, but it has identifying information on it so that's not the safest thing to get stolen," said Maria Mayo, who was among the west Nashville homeowners who had their mail stolen.
A new, free service through the U.S. Post Office could help ease your mind about whether you're missing any mail. The service, Informed Delivery, is used by more than 11 million people nationwide, and 229,000 of them live in Tennessee.
The service sends you a text or email every day around 9 a.m. with pictures of the mail you will receive that day. The only days you will not receive a notification are on holidays or Sundays when there is no mail service.
Mayo was using Informed Delivery but discontinued the service two months before her own mail was stolen.
"If I had still been using that, I would have realized that a lot of things that were slated to have come to my mailbox were not arriving," Mayo said. "It makes me think that the service actually might be more useful than I thought at first."
Informed Delivery also allows you to give the Post Office delivery instructions, like dropping off a package at your garage instead of your front door.
You can sign up for Informed Delivery by clicking here or downloading the free app.
