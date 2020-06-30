NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A new virus with potential to cause a future pandemic has been discovered in China.
In a newly released study, Chinese researchers said they discovered a new type of swine flu known as the G4 virus.
Researchers say it descended from the H1N1 swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009.
The study says that G4 shows “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus.” Researchers found G4 during a seven-year pig surveillance program and believe it has already infected some people in China.
As of right now it’s unclear if there could be human-to-human transmission. The study calls for stronger surveillance on the pig population to try keeping the virus under control.
