NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a change from years past, hunting and fishing licenses will now be good for one year from date of purchase. Before, all licenses expired on February 28 of each year.
With the change comes the chance to purchase newly designed cards. The new ones feature an image of Tennessee's state game fish, or a pair of deer.
