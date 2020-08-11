New trial denied for man found guilty of murder of Holly Bobo

A new trial for the man found guilty of the murder of Holly Bobo was denied on Tuesday morning.

Judge McGinley has denied the request of Zach Adams, who was sentenced for murder of Bobo in 2017.

In September 2017, Adams was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo.

Bobo went missing nine years ago in Decatur County.