Rutherford County deputies said they're seeing more drugs pop up in DUI cases.
News4 spoke with a family who was affected by an impaired driver five years ago.
"I make the special point of saying he got killed by an impaired driver," Norbert Braunwalder, Clifton's father said.
On the way to Nashville, their tire blew out on I-24 near the Sam Ridley Bridge.
An impaired driver hit 13-year-old Clifton Braunwalder and his mom. The teen was putting on a spare tire.
"I tried a couple breaths, but you just knew," Sondra Braunwalder, Clifton's mother said.
The family told News4 the driver who hit them was under the influence of Suboxone. It helps people addicted to opioids, but can be abused.
"I don't think that people realize how often it does happen," Cpl. Michael Rodgers with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said.
Cpl. Rodgers is one of five deputies certified as a drug recognition expert.
After someone is arrested, they narrow down what they might be using into categories. Those include depressants and stimulants.
The sheriff's office wants more deputies to have those skills.
The process to get certified involves classroom time and testing how well you can spot someone on drugs.
It's something that can take a month to complete.
"I think it just brings a lot more experience on the road in total, which helps us get more impaired drivers off the street," Rodgers said.
The Braunwalders said they keep Clifton's memory alive by remembering his smile and the joy he brought others.
"We try and remember that and try to live up to that. With our live like Clifton, smile, reach out to others that are in need," Nicole Braunwalder, Clifton's sister said.
This weekend, the sheriff's office will conduct DUI checkpoints in different parts of the county from 6 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
Impaired driving killed nine people in Rutherford County last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.