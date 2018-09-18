A quiet neighborhood on the corner of North Church and Olive Street will soon undergo a modern makeover when four new town homes are built in an open lot.
Some of the homes in this neighborhood have been here since the 1800's. Some neighbors fear that the four story building will look a little out of place.
“Put all of the apartments together if you want that kind of living. This is a neighborhood you know, there’s sidewalks. Is this still going to have a neighborhood feel when they put that there," Tiffany Jones asks.
“I see people on these streets walking their dogs and acting neighborly..what’s that going to do? How’s it going to change the dynamic of this neighborhood?”
The town homes will be called “The Flats at Olive Street” and will match the modern look of many of the new buildings around the square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.