NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Sarah Keeton Campbell was officially announced as the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court Thursday.
Gov. Bill Lee nominated Campbell on Jan. 12 after she was one of three candidates out of 11 applicants recommended by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.
Justice Campbell is filling the vacancy created by Justice Cornelia A. Clark's passing on Sep. 24, 2021. She is Gov. Lee’s first Supreme Court appointment and the second justice to navigate the confirmation process enacted after Tennessee voters approved a ballot initiative in 2014.
“Sarah has created a truly remarkable and unique career-focused almost exclusively on appellate work with a strong passion for public service,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Court is thrilled to welcome her to the bench as a colleague. She is accomplished and determined, yet humble and personable, and I am sure she will serve the citizens of Tennessee well.”
Justice Campbell is a native Tennessean and has a strong background and understanding of Tennessee law and values.
“Serving on the Tennessee Supreme Court is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Justice Campbell said. “I thank Governor Lee for putting his trust in me to serve Tennesseans in this capacity, and I also thank the General Assembly for confirming me to the position. I do not take the task before me lightly. The job of a judge is to decide cases fairly and impartially by applying neutral, objective principles. That is how I will approach each case that comes before me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.