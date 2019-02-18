It took years of a full press lobbying effort by former Gov. Bill Haslam to get $160 million in state funding to jump-start the new Tennessee State Museum, and yet another $40 million came from private funding.
Since the museum opened in October near Bicentennial Mall, it has already started paying off. It has been a huge draw for tourism in Nashville.
The building is so new that there are no signs outside to inform you what's in store when you walk inside, but that hasn't stopped 60,000 people from vising the museum in just three months.
It has been a long but rewarding journey for the museum's executive director, Ashley Brown Howell.
"It's been a great project to be a part of, and it's even more exciting now that we're open," she said.
Haslam bet a new history museum would draw visitors not only from other states, but other countries, and he was right.
The museum got a lot of press in the U.K. with nonstop flights from London to Nashville, and it translated into an even bigger tourist base.
"From our very first weekend, we saw international travelers coming in wanting to find out more about our history, so it's great to welcome those folks," Brown Howell said.
The 144,000-square-foot building houses thousands of artifacts. Walk through the time tunnel, and you've got a pretty good idea of 100 years of history in less than an hour.
The stories may be part of history but are still timely today.
"It's a great reminder that some of the challenges we have today are challenges that we've had before," Brown Howell said.
The interactive Civil War exhibits draw the most people. You work the table just like you would a smartphone by tapping the screen on the table. There is also an interactive screen where a Civil War soldier talks directly to you.
"We get an overwhelming, 'Wow!' We have heard comments about this is like the Smithsonian of Tennessee to I don't even feel like I'm in Tennessee," Brown Howell said.
With the stream of tourists that the newly open museum is bringing, it is adding a lot of life to the area around Rosa Parks Boulevard and Jefferson Street.
The museum does not have an admission charge. It is open every day except Monday. Click here for more information.
