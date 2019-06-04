NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
It's not Brian Sullivan's day job, but since he got ordained online back in 2017 he has officiated three weddings.
"I think love is so important. I think it's one of the most important things we do as human beings and it's an honor and a privilege to help couples do that," said Sullivan.
Going forward Sullivan won't be allowed to officiate because beginning July 1 a new Tennessee law goes into effect that says people who get ordained online can’t perform marriages in the state.
Sullivan thinks the government is crossing a line since he doesn't charge for ceremonies.
"You have to examine the constitutionality of it and whether or not it is a form of control," said Sullivan.
Sullivan also worries about all the couples who are about to feel alienated.
"People who are divorced, gay couples who maybe feel like the church is going to reject them. You don't want to start off your big day, planning it, right off the bat, with rejection," said Sullivan.
News4 reached out to Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton, sponsors of the bill, on Tuesday. Neither returned calls.
Sullivan is hoping for some amendments and some exceptions since wedding season is about to begin.
There are a few exceptions to the law.
State legislators, city council members, and police chaplains will be allowed to continue performing marriages even if they don't preside over a congregation at a place of worship.
