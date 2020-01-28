NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency dispatchers in Nashville could respond to emergencies even faster soon, thanks to some new technology.
Last week officials set up “automated secure alarm protocol” at the 911 call center. It’s connected to home security system companies, so when an alarm is triggered at a home, it receives the call and information about it automatically. That frees up operators to take other calls.
“This process does allow our operators to be more available with the citizens calling in as to where they’re not tied up with an alarm company processing a call over the phone,” said Patrice Coleman. “That alarm company actually sends the call into our C.A.D. system.”
The program started last week.
