The two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio come just one week after three people were killed and 12 others injured at a food festival in Northern California.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office increases its presence every year at the Williamson County Fair, which is happening now, to try and prevent events like this.
“We have people on the property 24 hours a day, the entire length of the fair,” Williamson County Sheriff’s chief deputy Mark Elrod said.
Elrod says as the fair has grown so has their presence.
“We have between probably 35 and 45 deputies that work the property on a daily basis, some of them are seen, some of them are unseen,” Elrod said.
Elrod says they’ve also made changes as more violent events, like mass shootings continue to occur.
“As our society has progressed with things changing in our culture these days we’ve had to put a lot of things in place for the protection of the people that are coming here,” Elrod said. “We’re always concerned about something like that happening and it’s unfortunate that we have to be prepared for things like that.”
The sheriff’s office works closely with Williamson County EMA when it comes to safety planning.
“For months now, we’ve been writing plans for everybody to use, of course those are used as a guide,” external affairs officer for Williamson County EMA Hannah Bleam said. “So, if something happens we know what to do next, our volunteers know what to do and our vendors know what to do.”
No guns are allowed on the property and deputies do full bag checks.
This year the fair has added traffic and safety text alerts.
"No matter what the hazard is, we are able to communicate with the community, we can customize the messages depending on the hazard,” Bleam said.
An alert that can let people know about things like severe weather or an active shooter.
“The more methods we have the more informed our community is,” Bleam said.
The fair also has other ways to notify attendees about any hazard if they are not signed up for the text alerts.
If you’d like to sign up for the alerts, text ‘WCFAIR’ to 888777.
