NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The new technology in Nissan Stadium is getting fans inside safer and faster.
Evolv machines now sit outside Nissan's gates. Their sensors' artificial intelligence are strong enough to pick up prohibited items anywhere and on any person in the stadium.
"They've been able to pick up prohibited items before they can even get to gate cueing areas," said David Haywood, Director of Guest Safety at Nissan Stadium.
As a result, bag checks are not necessary to enter the stadium.
According to Haywood, gate staffing has been reduced by more than half. This allows security to be devoted to other areas.
In the last three home games, 254 prohibited items were intercepted. Most of these items were handbags.
The Evolv machines themselves intercepted 54 prohibited items, which were mainly knives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.