NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More schools and businesses are coming up with new ways to keep people safe during the ongoing pandemic.
A Brentwood technology company, Red.Care, created a new tool named EV that performs thermal body scans, has face recognition capabilities, and interacts with each person it meets.
Paul Kapu, the owner of the company, said he was initially asked to design a safety tool for a school district in Florida.
“When COVID-19 hit, the school said security is maybe second or third down the list now. The most important thing is COVID-19.”
Students and staff can use their identification cards to scan themselves in and EV will recognize their face and temperature.
If someone does have a temperature it will alert the person on the other side of the screen.
Kapu said this technology will be used in Nashville at award shows and large entertainment venues.
He believes even after there is a vaccine available for the public this technology can can still used as a safety measure.
“There is still a use for this because it is also a security apparatus to make sure that kids are safe and the people that go into the schools have gone through the screening process.“
The system is set to launch next week in a school system in Florida.
Kapu hopes to bring EV to schools and businesses here in Nashville.
