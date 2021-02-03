New tech donated to Nasville Zoo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new ultrasound was donated by Tenvision in Gallatin to the Nashville Zoo on Wednesday.
The new General Electric ultrasound will replace the 12-year old mode in use by zoo officials. The device will help officials diagnose more animals.
"They can see so much actually organs like the liver or heart, and what's really great they can immediately tell if the animal is pregnant," Dr. Heather Schwartz said.
On Wednesday, a porcupine was standing on the vet's table and was waiting to get x-rays. The new ultrasound could be a lifesaver and help diagnose more health issues with the animals involving internal organs and other soft tissue.
"I think so. I really do. There are so many times. It's just going to help them out," Schwartz said.
President of Tenvision Ultrasound Kevin Gregory said he challenges his staff to find ways to help their communities.
"When we heard about the Zoo's need, we immediately knew that this was a perfect fit. The Zoo is an essential part of life in Nashville, and we are so happy to contribute to their success," Gregory said in a statement on Wednesday.
