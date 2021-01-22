New surveillance photos released of South Nashville shooting suspects

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released additional surveillance photos two suspects wanted for Tuesday's shooting in South Nashville that injured two bystanders.

Police are asking area residents to take a look at the photos and contact police if you recognize either individual.

Police say the man in the green jacket got out of the passenger side of a red Buick parked outside a convenience store on the 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike and exchanged gunfire with three individuals across the street at a Taco Bell parking lot.

Police identified the man in the black hoodie as the driver of the red Buick.

The red Buick fled the scene and was later located and impounded by police.

Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone recognizing either individual in the surveillance photos or with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

