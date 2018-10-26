NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The neighborhood you grew up in can determine how successful you are as an adult, at least that's what a new study says.
The Census Bureau studied 20 million Americans born between 1978 and 1983, tracking them from birth to their mid-30s.
It's called the Opportunity Atlas, and it tracks each person's success by the neighborhood they grew up. The idea behind the study is to create public policy that will allow everyone to be successful despite the neighborhood they grow up in.
You can use tools on the map to look at the outcomes of children based on their parents' income.
For example, children who grew up in low-income households, earning $25,000 a year or less but lived in different neighborhoods found different levels of success.
'You see the color variation in the map, but you're looking at kids who all started at the same starting line. So I think that's what's interesting - even for the same children who grow up in households that are making on average $25,000, their outcomes in adulthood are very different, even for communities that are maybe just a mile or two away," said Laura Moore, who is a policy associated for Opportunity Insights.
The Opportunity Atlas has found that children who move to a better neighborhood earlier in life have greater earning potential as an adult. Some can earn up to $200,000 more in their lifetime.
"Allows you to think strategically about how you market limited resources to places that maybe need them the most," Moore said.
The map also tracks graduation, incarceration, pregnancy rates and more.
Scholars hope the Opportunity Atlas will be used to shape laws and better allocate access to resources yielding more success.
"On the other side, I think it also highlights other places we can learn from. So, again, when you're looking at the map, you're looking at children who grew up in the same economic grouping, but you can see there's wide variation across the cities," Moore said.
Click here to search for your neighborhood using the data.
