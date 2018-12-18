Tennessee has made a new top 10 list, but this isn't one we necessarily want to be on.
According to a study from VivintSource.com, the Volunteer State is ranked No. 8 in the country for most holiday thefts.
The study tallied the number of thefts committed in each state between Nov. 1 and Jan. 30 over the past five years. The numbers were obtained from the National Incident-Based Reporting System, which is maintained by the FBI.
Researchers then divided the tallies by each state's estimated 2012 population to find the holiday theft rate per capita.
According to the study, Tennessee had an average of 67.7 thefts per 10,000 residents during the holiday season over the past five years.
The 10 states with the most thefts are the following:
- Washington - 77.9
- New Mexico - 77.8
- South Carolina - 76.6
- Georgia - 72.3
- Arizona - 71.1
- Texas - 69.0
- Louisiana - 68.3
- Tennessee - 67.7
- Delaware - 67.4
- Arkansas - 67.3
