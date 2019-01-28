New numbers show just how safe Tennessee really is.
According to Alarms.org, the state's violent crime rate is significantly above the national average, ranking the Volunteer State as the 40th safest state in the country.
However, there are areas of Tennessee that are statistically safe and have less crime.
The state's safest city is Germantown, followed by Brentwood, Gallatin, Collierville and Portland.
Out of 53 cities, Nashville was ranked 42nd, ranked above cities like Memphis and Knoxville.
Below is the list of the top 10 safest cities in Tennessee:
- Germantown
- Brentwood
- Gallatin
- Collierville
- Portland
- Spring Hill
- Franklin
- Martin
- Hendersonville
- Soddy-Daisy
Below is the list of the 10 cities that received the lowest safety ranking:
- Nashville
- Dyersburg
- Elizabethton
- East Ridge
- Kingsport
- Dickson
- Memphis
- Chattanooga
- Knoxville
- Cleveland
- Athens
Click here to see the full list and methodology of the report.
