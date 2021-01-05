NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More Americans are choosing to stay out of the driver's seat and instead walk or take public transit to get around.
A new study shows the work from home trend is behind the increase.
Researchers looked at traffic, safety and climate to rank the best cities to live in without a car.
Nashville ranked 49th out of 150 U.S. cities.
Memphis was 142nd on the list as one of the worst places to live without a car.
The best place to live without a car was San Francisco, California.
To read the full results of the study click here.
