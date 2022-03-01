GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) – Gallatin city officials held a public ceremony Sunday to name a street after one of Gallatin’s prominent pastors.
Along with church members and the public, mayor Paige Brown unveiled Dr. Derrick Jackson Way, a new street located beside First Baptist Church on Winchester Street in Gallatin, TN.
Derrick Jackson is the sixth pastor in one of Gallatin’s oldest churches, established in 1865. He began serving as a pastor there in 2001.
A longtime member of the church, Charles Brinkley, initially approached the City of Gallatin’s Engineering Department with the proposal.
“I noticed there wasn’t a name on the street. I know Pastor Jackson is the pastor of the church. He’s been there 22 years. This is the year 2022, and I thought that matched pretty well. I know it’s Black History Month. So I said this would be a good month to do it in,” said Brinkley.
City Engineers said the street adjacent to the first Baptist Church had been initially platted as Elm Street. Residents had referred to it as Anderson Avenue, but neither was officially adopted into Gallatin’s official street name list.
For a street to be named, it must be approved by the Planning Commission, 911, and the Gallatin City Council.
“I feel it was something….kind of like God spoke to me. Because it kept with me to do it,” said Brinkley. “I just felt like he needed his flowers while he’s living so he can smell them. I want him to know personally is why I wanted to do it. It’s just something that was in my heart, and I wanted to reveal it some way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.