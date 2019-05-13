Taking a look at the numbers, you may be encouraged by what you see.
According to the crime report released by the TBI Monday afternoon from 2017 to 2018 rapes decreased by 4.7%, domestic violence decreased by 6%, and murders decreased by 8%.
However, there's a drug that's on the rise: meth.
The TBI said in 2017 there were about 13,500 reported cases of meth.
In 2018, that number jumped to almost 16,000.
So what gives?
Tennessee has made it much more difficult to get meth making materials.
So instead of making the drug here, the criminals are bringing it in.
"In the past we might have had just ounces of meth come in. In some cases we're seeing pounds of meth come in," said TBI communications director Josh DeVine.
DeVine said the quality has improved significantly as well.
"So that tells us that they are sophisticated operations that are taking advantage of the state's drug issues," said DeVine.
The TBI is concerned. They said with the meth comes the potential for other crimes.
They're hoping individual communities will take a good hard look at the numbers and use them to make people safer.
"Are we doing everything we can as a community to address some of these pressing criminal issues," said DeVine.
If you'd like to look at the numbers in your community, visit https://crimeinsight.tbi.tn.gov/tops/
