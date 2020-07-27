NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New state guidance for school districts will be released on Tuesday.
On Monday during a press conference with Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Bill Lee said the guidance will include how schools can reopen safely and the plan to protect teachers and children.
"Our hope is that kids can be in school in person. We believe that's best for the children, and I think that we are advocating for it encouraging districts to provide that option for parents,” Lee said.
Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn told News4 on Friday what families can expect to learn.
“When and if a positive COVID case is at a school, families know what to expect around whether the school stays open, what closes down for how long. We need to get those parent facing resources in place so you can expect us to be able to provide and show those as well as a new website,” Schwinn said.
Some districts have released its plans for the school year. Metro Schools will start the academic year remotely.
Wilson County Schools is giving parents two options for their children including virtual learning or stepping back into the classroom. The district pushed back its start date by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry County Schools announced Monday it would also delay the start of classes by two weeks, now beginning the school year on Aug. 20. The end of school will also be pushed back two weeks.
Lee also mentioned the state has put $60 million toward reopening schools.
