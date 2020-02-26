NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - New details are emerging about the newest skyscraper apartment building coming to downtown Nashville.
A big-time local developer is eyeing Church Street for a building that will be an iconic part of our city's growing skyline.
By 2022, the proposed 34-story residential tower will stand right next to the Nashville Yards. Directly across from the Amazon towers, this $6.7 million skyscraper will house 356 units at 900 Church Street.
Its creator is Tony Giarratana, a well known Nashville developer who has built more downtown apartments and condos that anyone else in town.
The look is eye-catching: mirrored windows with a lego-style exterior. You'll see balconies, a pool, a rooftop entertainment space, but what you won't see is a parking garage.
Giarratana has said he wants to open the tower by summer 2022, which would be about one year after the first of Amazon's announced 5,000 jobs are scheduled to move into the first of two office towers.
