New sign, plaque to honor TDOC administrator

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is honoring one of its own, who was killed while on the job.
TDOC will unveil a new plaque and sign for the Debra K Johnson Rehabilitation Center next week.
An escaped inmate is accused of killing Johnson. She was a 38-year veteran with the state.
Gov. Bill Lee renamed the Tennessee prison for women after her.
The governor said it's to honor her legacy of service and the life-changing impact she had on inmates and colleagues.
