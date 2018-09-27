MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An unsafe road many neighbors have complained about will soon undergo major changes.
People will no longer have to walk in ditches and ride their bikes in the middle of Mercury Boulevard as the city begins a major sidewalk project.
Murfreesboro Director of Transportation Jim Kerr is handling Murfreesboro’s growth one road at a time. His main concern is safety.
“They’re walking on the shoulders, through the ditches and things of that nature,” Kerr said.
With Patterson Park, Bradley Academy, a shopping center and a city bus route running through the area, it gets pretty busy.
About 26,000 cars a day uses Mercury Boulevard, sometimes unaware of the pedestrians and bikers.
Kerr hopes the new sidewalks will cut down on traffic and encourage more people to walk.
“It’s about 7,300 feet of sidewalks being built on both projects,” Kerr said.
Along with the sidewalks on both sides of the road, the city will also install pedestrian signals.
After that, the sidewalks will be extended to Apollo Drive, which also has a need for a safe pedestrian crossing.
“We’re looking for safety, connectivity and walkability," Kerr said.
This is Phase 1 of a city project to make Murfreesboro more pedestrian and biker friendly. Construction is expected to begin next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.