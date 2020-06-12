New service center for veterans to open in Nashville today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new service center for veterans is opening in Nashville on Friday morning.
The Operation Stand Down Tennessee will be opening one of its largest, newest, state-of-the-art welcoming center on 12th Avenue. It will serve "to meet the needs of Veterans throughout the region."
The facility has taken eight years to complete.
The center will be run by the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper will give formal remarks during a ceremony on Friday morning. The following people will also attend the event:
- First Lady of TN Maria Lee, Commissioner and Adjutant General Jeff Holmes
- VA Health System Director Jennifer Vedral-Baron
- Tennessee's COVID-19 Unified Command Chief of Staff Scott Brower
- TDHA Executive Director Ralph Perrey
- Nashville Chamber President Ralph Schultz
- MDHA Executive Director Jim Harbison
- Curb Victory Hall Developer Tony Giarratana
The event will be streamed on the News 4 app by clicking here.
