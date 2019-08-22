NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will debut X-ray scanners at venue entrances this fall.
We’re living in a time where the bigger the crowd, the tighter the security. “It is sad we've come to that place in our day and age,” Maureen Hartung, a Nashville visitor from Minnesota, said.
Until now Bridgestone has hand-searched opaque bags. Now, fans will have to send them through one of four new X-ray scanners.
“It'll actually be faster than someone taking them to go through a bag and search,” Vice President of Event Operations David Chadwell explained. Venues around the country have been implementing ‘clear bag only’ policies for years, including the NFL and SEC.
Bridgestone will still allow non-clear bags under certain size limits. In order to do that, Chadwell said, they must tighten security.
“It is really sad,” he said. “We're constantly evaluating our security procedures with the mass shootings that happen on a more regular basis in the country.”
But, if it’s between safe or sorry, fans pick safe. “I do worry about guns, people bringing guns, so I'm OK with it,” Hartung’s friend Kelly Metz said.
The machines will take full effect on September 4 for the Chris Brown concert.
