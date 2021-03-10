A local tech professional is using his tech expertise to design and build a new search engine.
"I started having a lot of conversations, especially during the lockdown, with some of my friends just trying to understand, 'where were melinnial BIPOC youth and young adults getting their news from,'" said Dr. Paul McNeil of MB Usable Security LLC.
McNeil found many were missing the black perspective.
So he created "BLAAGLE," a search engine he designed where he's indexing articles specifically written by black journalists and bloggers.
"Whether you look at the 'Black Lives Matter' instance or you look at the capitol riots, understanding how current events are viewed by BIPOC individuals is super important to help us bridge those gaps and divide that seems to have been created," said McNeil.
It takes a lot of work.
Each article has to be vetted and verified.
The effort is grassroots.
"We're reaching out to HBCU newspapers and news sources of that nature. That's kind of been how we've started. The plan is to kind of grow. We're not google and so were doing this incrementally," said McNeil.
His work is far from finished.
Next he plans to create a search engine with Latinx news sources, and another with indigenous authors and other people of color.
His goal is to make the world a better place.
"I think that having these different perspectives will help us to be able to heal
as a country and help us to move forward and be the best version of the US that we can be," said McNeil.
To check it out, visit www.blaagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.